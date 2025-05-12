 Contact Us
News World Pakistan finance minister: conflict with India won't have large fiscal impact

Pakistan finance minister: conflict with India won't have large fiscal impact

Addressing the recent military escalation with arch-rival India, Pakistan's Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb told Reuters in an interview on Monday that it would not result in a large fiscal impact on Pakistan

Reuters WORLD
Published May 12,2025
Subscribe
PAKISTAN FINANCE MINISTER: CONFLICT WITH INDIA WONT HAVE LARGE FISCAL IMPACT

The recent military escalation with arch-rival India won't have a large fiscal impact on Pakistan and can be managed within the current fiscal space, with no need for a new economic assessment, Pakistan's Finance Minister said in an interview with Reuters on Monday.

He added that trade talks with the United States – which had played a key role mediating a ceasefire between the two countries – would likely have progress in "short order" and that Pakistan could import more high-quality cotton, more soy beans and was also exploring other asset classes, including hydrocarbons.