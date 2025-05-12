Jordan coordinates with Türkiye, Syria to end Israeli assault on Syria

Jordan said Monday that it is coordinating with Türkiye, Syria, Arab states, and the international community "to end Israel's aggression" on Syrian territory.

"Our position with Türkiye and Syria is united in supporting Syria's security, stability, and sovereignty, and in working together to confront all challenges," Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi told a joint press conference with his Turkish and Syrian counterparts, Hakan Fidan and Asaad al-Shaibani, following a trilateral meeting in Ankara.

"We are coordinating with our brothers in Syria and Türkiye, as well as with fellow Arab nations and the international community, to put an end to Israeli aggression against Syria," he added.

The top diplomat said his discussions with the Turkish and Syrian foreign ministers took up mechanisms "to counter Daesh/ISIS and all forms of terrorism, as terrorism is a threat to us all."