Russian, Palestinian presidents discuss Gaza crisis in Moscow meeting

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas discussed the situation in the Gaza Strip on Saturday.

A statement from the Kremlin Palace said Putin met Abbas, who is visiting for the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory against Nazi Germany in World War II and May 9 Victory Day, in Moscow.

Putin emphasized the importance of relations with Palestine and noted that the two peoples are connected by strong bonds of friendship, in the part of the meeting that was open to the media.

Addressing the situation in Gaza, Putin stressed that tragic events are unfolding in the region and indicated that more than 51,000 victims have lost their lives.

"A full-scale humanitarian disaster is taking place in the Gaza Strip," he said.

Putin also noted a worsening situation.

"The situation is further deteriorating due to decisions that prohibit the delivery of humanitarian aid, basic necessities, and electricity to the Gaza Strip," said Putin.

He said tensions are rising in the West Bank and indicated that Russia is assisting Palestinians.

"We have always believed that lasting peace in the region can only be achieved on the basis of widely accepted international law that envisions two states for two peoples. Russia supports the provision of humanitarian aid and the resumption of the peace process in the Middle East," he said.

Drawing attention to the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas at the beginning of the year, he said, "Unfortunately, the ceasefire process in Gaza has broken down and the situation continues to worsen," Putin said.

PALESTINIANS WANT IMPLEMENTATION OF INTERNATIONAL LAW



Abbas expressed his gratitude to Russia for its stance on Palestine.

"The Palestinian people do not want more than what international law prescribes, and they want international law to be implemented."

He emphasized the need for humanitarian aid to be delivered to Gaza.

"More than 51,000 people have died in Gaza. The number of wounded is higher than the number of dead. The situation in Gaza is very bad. We are currently in very difficult circumstances in terms of the military situation and the ceasefire. This relates to the situation in both Gaza and the West Bank. We want a ceasefire and resolution of humanitarian issues," he said.

Abbas criticized US President Donald Trump's approach to Palestine, stressing opposition to the displacement of Palestinians and the idea of a "Gaza Riviera."

"This plan is unacceptable. That's why we rejected it. We also heard about the idea of an American administration being established in Gaza. We are also opposed to this idea.

"We informed the Americans of this. Neither the Americans nor any other foreigners have the right to govern the Gaza Strip. We want to return to Gaza, and we want Gaza to be governed by Palestine," Abbas said.

MEETING WITH LEADER OF ARMED FORCES IN EASTERN LIBYA



Putin also met Khalifa Haftar, the leader of the armed forces in eastern Libya.

He received Haftar at the Kremlin Palace, according to the statement.

No details about the meeting were provided, but three photos were distributed.

Haftar met Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu on Friday and attended a military parade in Red Square on May 9 for Victory Day.