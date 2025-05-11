News World Russian drone attacks reported in Kiev as three-day ceasefire ends

Russia has attacked Ukraine with drones following the end of its supposed three-day ceasefire, the Ukrainian military said on Sunday.



Sirens sounded in Kiev as Mayor Vitali Klitschko called on civilians to seek shelter in bunkers, while drone attacks were also reported over the regions of Odessa, Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk.



The unilateral ceasefire ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin during commemorations of the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II came to an end at midnight (2100 GMT Saturday).



Both sides repeatedly accused each other of violating the truce.



The renewed attacks came as Putin proposed direct negotiations with Ukraine in Türkiye to end the conflict.



Ukraine had earlier called for a full 30-day ceasefire from Monday after European leaders visited Kiev.





























