ISRAELI FM: IRAN MUST NOT BE ALLOWED TO OBTAIN WORLDS MOST DANGEROUS WEAPON

Israel's Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said Sunday that the world's "most dangerous regime", Iran, must not be allowed to obtain the world's "most dangerous weapon", amid ongoing nuclear talks between Washington and Tehran.

"Iran is the most dangerous state in the world... the most dangerous regime must not be allowed to obtain the world's most dangerous weapon," Saar said at a press conference in Jerusalem, adding that Tehran's "uranium enrichment facilities must be dismantled" and that it must be prevented from obtaining any new weapons.









