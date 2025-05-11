Arab countries hail India, Pakistan ceasefire agreement

People celebrate after the ceasefire announcement between India and Pakistan, in Hyderabad, Pakistan, May 10, 2025. (REUTERS)

Arab countries welcomed the announcement Saturday of a ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan, which came after four days of deadly fighting that nearly escalated into a full-scale war.

The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the Kingdom welcomed the deal between the two nuclear-armed neighbors. It voiced optimism that it would help restore peace and security in the region and commended both for "prioritizing wisdom and self-restraint and reaffirms its support for resolving disputes through dialogue and peaceful means."

Qatar also welcomed the agreement, expressing full support for efforts aimed at de-escalation and peaceful conflict resolution. The Foreign Ministry said the agreement reflected "the wisdom of both Pakistan and India, as well as their commitment to peace and the resolution of all outstanding issues through constructive dialogue which paves comprehensive, mutually agreed, and sustainable solutions that will enhance security and stability in the region." It expressed an appreciation for US President Donald Trump's role in facilitating the deal.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) said Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed hopes the ceasefire "would benefit the security and stability of both countries, their people, and the South Asian region." He praised Trump's efforts and highlighted the UAE's close historic ties with India and Pakistan, according to the WAM news agency.

Kuwait's Foreign Ministry expressed hope that the deal would contribute to restoring security and stability in the region. It commended the US mediation and efforts of other countries, reaffirming Kuwait's "unwavering stand in support of dialogue and diplomatic solutions as (sic) resolve strifes at the regional and international levels."

Bahrain acknowledged Saudi Arabia's diplomatic efforts and expressed its "full support for all efforts and initiatives aimed at establishing lasting peace between the two neighbouring countries."

Oman praised Trump's role in reaching the deal and highlighted "the importance of this step in calming tensions and enhancing regional security and stability."

The Foreign Ministry in Jordan called it a significant step to enhance regional peace and stability. A spokesman stressed the importance of resolving crises through diplomacy and respecting the principles of good neighborliness.

Welcoming the ceasefire, Iraq's Ministry of Foreign Affairs described the agreement as "a positive gesture reflecting both parties' commitment to dialogue and diplomacy as a means of resolving disputes."

It affirmed that the "decision is a wise step toward de-escalating tensions in the region, opening the door to enhancing mutual trust and building bridges of understanding and rapprochement," while commending efforts to reach the agreement.

Libya considers the deal "a positive and important step toward easing tensions and promoting stability in the region."

Palestine expressed hope that it would contribute to strengthening peace and security in the region. It praised the efforts of Pakistan and India in prioritizing dialogue and restraint in a way that fosters regional and international peace and security, and promotes a just peace.

Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Secretary-General Jasem Albudaiwi hopes the deal will lead to strengthened stability in South Asia. Albudaiwi voiced the GCC's aspiration for the agreement to be "a step towards a comprehensive resolution of the conflict between the two countries, ensuring lasting peace and security for their peoples."

Trump announced Saturday that Pakistan and India reached a "full and immediate" ceasefire after days of intense fighting. Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri later confirmed the development.

Dar noted that foreign ministers from Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, the UK and other countries played a "key" role in facilitating the agreement.