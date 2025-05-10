Israeli military plans to expand strikes in Yemen, target sites in Iran: Report

The Israeli military is planning to expand strikes in Yemen and potentially target certain locations inside Iran, according to Israeli media.

Israel's attacks on the Houthis in Yemen will proceed "without any restrictions," said a report in the Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper, citing unnamed security sources.

"Iran will not emerge unscathed from this exchange of attacks with Yemen," said the report, that suggested in response to missiles launched by the Houthi, which Israel claims are Iranian-made, Tel Aviv is considering direct retaliation against Iran.

The Israeli military is reportedly preparing to respond to Houthi attacks with "stronger and broader" operations.

Security sources said Israel is currently assessing options for striking direct targets within Iran and intends to intensify attacks on missile launch sites and other infrastructure in Yemen.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant recently threatened to launch severe strikes on the Houthis following a missile attack from Yemen.

Yair Lapid, leader of the opposition Yesh Atid party, criticized Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government, urging it to "stop hesitating and being timid" and instead expand operations against the Houthis.

"Israel cannot sit idly by while Houthi missiles cause a massive humanitarian disaster or continue to cripple the economy," Lapid said.

-HOUTHI STRIKE ON BEN GURION AIRPORT

The Yemeni Houthi group launched a ballistic missile May 4 that struck the Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv, creating a crater 15 meters (49 feet) in diameter that injured four people.

That same day, the Houthis announced a comprehensive air blockade against Israel and urged international airlines to suspend flights to that country.

Numerous global carriers subsequently halted operations to and from Israel.

In retaliation, Israel conducted strikes May 5 targeting the port of Hudaydah and a cement factory in Bajil in western Yemen, followed by an attack on the Sanaa International Airport on May 6.

-US-HOUTHI CEASEFIRE AGREEMENT

On May 6, Oman's Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi announced that a ceasefire had been established between the US and the Houthis, halting attacks in the Red Sea and Bab al-Mandeb Strait.

US President Donald Trump stated that the Houthis had informed Washington that they no longer wished to continue fighting.

"They just don't want to fight, and we will honor that and we will stop the bombings, and they have capitulated," he said. "They say they will not be blowing up ships anymore and that's what the purpose of what we were doing."

Israeli officials, speaking to state-run Israeli television, KAN, revealed that Trump's statement about halting the bombing had caused "shock" within the Israeli government.









