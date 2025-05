Hamas's armed wing released a video on Saturday showing two hostages alive in the Gaza Strip with one of the two men calling for an end to the war in the Palestinian territory.

Israeli media identified the pair in the undated video, released by the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades, as Elkana Bohbot and Yosef Haim Ohana, who were kidnapped in Israel during the attack carried out by Hamas on October 7, 2023.