Putin hails troops in Ukraine as allies attend WWII parade

President Vladimir Putin vowed on Friday Russia would win in Ukraine as the Soviet Union had in World War II, aiming to rally Russian support at the Moscow military parade put on before key allies.

Putin sat with China's Xi Jinping watching a processions of thousands of troops -- some of whom fought in Ukraine -- and an array of weapons like new tanks and drones to mark the defeat of the Nazis.

Since launching the Ukraine offensive in 2022, Putin has evoked the Soviet war effort for his own military campaign that has killed many thousands and left Moscow occupying a fifth of its neighbour.

"The whole country, society and people support the participants of the special military operation," Putin said, addressing the parade.

"We are proud of their bravery and determination, of the fortitude that has always brought us only victory," he added.

The ex-KGB spy, who has led the country for 25 years, also said: "Russia has been and will remain an indestructible barrier against Nazism, Russophobia and anti-Semitism."

Moscow claims it launched its offensive on Ukraine to "de-Nazify" the country -- narratives rejected by Kyiv, the West and independent experts.

At home, Russia has banned criticism of its offensive and hundreds of thousands of Russians have fled their country since.







