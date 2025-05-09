Macron calls for US-Europe Ukraine plan backed by 'massive sanctions'

 Contact Us
France's President Emmanuel Macron on Friday urged the rapid development of a US-European plan for a 30-day truce in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, emphasizing that it should be reinforced by "massive sanctions."

Published May 09,2025
France's President Emmanuel Macron on Friday called for the speedy drawing up of a US-Europe plan for a 30-day truce in the Russia-Ukraine war that would be backed by "massive sanctions".

"My wish ... is that in the coming hours and coming days, we manage to all come together to commit to a ceasefire, saying that if one of the parties betrays it, there will be massive economic sanctions," Macron told Polish television channel Telewizja Polska. He said that there had to be stronger action "so that we are much more dissuasive, Europeans and Americans united".