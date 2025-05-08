Donald Trump to announce US-UK trade deal, say reports

US President Donald Trump is expected to announce a trade deal with the UK on Thursday, according to reports.



The US president teased the announcement of a "major trade deal" with a "big, highly respected country" in a post on his Truth Social platform overnight, and a press conference is expected at about 3 pm (1400 GMT).



US media, including the New York Times, have reported that the deal is with the UK, citing people familiar with the plans.



The UK government has been pursuing a deal with the US to reduce the impact of sweeping tariffs imposed by Trump last month, which placed a 10% levy on all UK exports and a 25% charge on steel, aluminium and cars.



If Trump does announce a deal with the UK, it will be the first agreement since he announced the tariffs on April 2.



Reports have previously suggested a deal could see the UK reduce some tariffs on US products, as well as change the digital services tax that currently affects mainly US tech companies.



But the government has ruled out lowering food standards to allow more US agricultural products into the country, or watering down the Online Safety Act, which some in the US regard as placing restrictions on freedom of speech.



An announcement on Thursday would come just two days after the UK said it had agreed a trade deal with India, which Prime Minister Keir Starmer hailed as a "landmark deal."



