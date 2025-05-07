Turkish, Pakistani FMs discuss latest developments between India, Pakistan

 Contact Us
According to Turkish diplomatic sources, Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his Pakistani counterpart Ishaq Dar discussed recent developments between Pakistan and India during a phone call late Tuesday.

Published May 07,2025
Further details were not immediately provided.

Earlier, India said it launched midnight strikes on cities in Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir.

Pakistan said the attack violates its sovereignty and it reserves the right to respond.

The escalation between the nuclear-armed neighbors comes in the wake of April 22 attack in Pahalgam, Indian-administered Kashmir in which 26 people were killed. India had blamed Pakistan for the attack, claiming there were cross-border links.

Pakistan denied that it had anything to do with the killings.

Both countries took a plethora of measures against each other after the attack, including suspension of visas and expulsion of diplomats.