Turkish, Pakistani FMs discuss latest developments between India, Pakistan

Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his Pakistani counterpart Ishaq Dar late Tuesday discussed the recent developments between Pakistan and India in a phone call, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.

Further details were not immediately provided.

Earlier, India said it launched midnight strikes on cities in Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir.

Pakistan said the attack violates its sovereignty and it reserves the right to respond.

The escalation between the nuclear-armed neighbors comes in the wake of April 22 attack in Pahalgam, Indian-administered Kashmir in which 26 people were killed. India had blamed Pakistan for the attack, claiming there were cross-border links.

Pakistan denied that it had anything to do with the killings.

Both countries took a plethora of measures against each other after the attack, including suspension of visas and expulsion of diplomats.