Switzerland says rising tensions between India, Pakistan 'alarming'

Switzerland on Wednesday expressed concern over escalating tensions between India and Pakistan and urged both sides to exercise maximum restraint and engage in dialogue to avoid further escalation.

"Escalation helps no one. Growing tensions between India and Pakistan are alarming," the Swiss Foreign Ministry said on X.

"We call on both sides to exercise maximum restraint and engage in dialogue for the sake of de-escalation," the ministry added.

Earlier, India said it had launched late night strikes on cities in Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir, targeting "nine terrorist locations."

Some 31 people, including five in Pakistani-administered Kashmir, were killed and another 46 were injured in the strikes, the Pakistani army said. It added six places were hit by Indian missiles.

The latest escalation between the nuclear-armed neighbors comes in the wake of April 22 attack in Pahalgam, Indian-administered Kashmir in which 26 people were killed. India had blamed Pakistan for the attack, claiming there were cross-border links.

Pakistan denied its involvement and offered a neutral probe with third-party monitoring.

Both countries took a plethora of measures against each other after the attack, including the suspension of visas and the expulsion of diplomats.





