Russia 'deeply concerned' over escalation between India, Pakistan

Russia on Wednesday expressed deep concern over the escalation of conflict between India and Pakistan.

"We are deeply concerned over the escalation of military confrontation between India and Pakistan following the terrorist attack near Pahalgam," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Russia strongly condemns acts of terrorism, opposes all forms of its manifestations, and emphasizes the need for concerted efforts by the entire international community to effectively combat this evil, the ministry stressed.

"We call on the involved parties to exercise restraint in order to prevent further deterioration of the situation in the region. We hope that existing differences between New Delhi and Islamabad will be resolved through peaceful political-diplomatic means on a bilateral basis in accordance with the provisions of the Simla Agreement of 1972 and the Lahore Declaration of 1999," it said.

Earlier on Wednesday, India said it launched midnight strikes on cities in Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir.

Pakistan said the attack violates its sovereignty, and it reserves the right to respond.

At least 26 people, including women and children, were killed and another 46 injured in the military strikes, according to the Pakistani army.

The escalation between the nuclear-armed neighbors comes in the wake of the April 22 attack in Pahalgam, Indian-administered Kashmir, in which 26 people were killed. India had blamed Pakistan for the attack, claiming there were cross-border links.

Pakistan denied that it had anything to do with the killings.





