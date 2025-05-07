China, US to discuss tariffs in Switzerland, Beijing confirms

Officials from China and the US will hold negotiations about tariffs in Switzerland, China's Foreign Ministry confirmed on Wednesday.

During his visit to Switzerland, Vice Premier He Lifeng, as the Chinese lead person for China-US economic and trade affairs, will have a meeting with the US lead person, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, said the Foreign Ministry earlier in a statement.

He will lead the Chinese delegation to Switzerland from Friday to Monday, it added.

The meeting was requested by the US, said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian.

"China is open to dialogue," however, "any dialogue must be based on equality, respect and mutual benefit," he added.

Washington imposed a staggering 245% tariffs on Chinese imports, and Beijing retaliated with 125% levies on all US imports.





