Moscow, Kyiv each release 205 POWs: Russian army

Russia and Ukraine each released 205 captured soldiers, the Russian defence ministry said on Tuesday, in the fifth prisoner-of-war exchange since the beginning of the year.

"As a result of negotiations, 205 Russian servicemen were returned," the ministry said in a statement. "In exchange, 205 prisoners of war of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were handed over," it added.

The exchange was brokered by the United Arab Emirates, Moscow said, adding that its soldiers were currently in Belarus undergoing medical and psychological check-ups.

The prisoner swap comes as US-mediated ceasefire talks between the two sides appear to have stalled, and as Moscow gears up for its massive May 9 parade to mark 80 years since the defeat of Nazi Germany.

The Kremlin said it still planned to stick to a three-day truce it proposed starting Thursday.

Ukraine has dismissed Moscow's proposed truce by saying it wants a full and unconditional ceasefire for 30 days, not a short one "just for the parade" on May 9.

The two sides have swapped thousands of captured soldiers since Moscow launched its Ukraine offensive in February 2022.

Ukraine has not commented on the exchange.