ISRAELS PLAN TARGETS ALL PALESTINIANS NOT JUST HAMAS - ENVOY

Palestinian Ambassador to the UK Husam Zomlot accused Israel of pursuing a strategy aimed not at Hamas, but at the systematic displacement and destruction of the Palestinian population and infrastructure in Gaza and the West Bank.

"The plan is not targeting Hamas. The plan is targeting the Palestinian people, depopulating Gaza, reoccupying Gaza," Zomlot told SkyNews on Tuesday.

"And guess what? It's happening also in the West Bank. You are aware of what is happening in Jenin and Tulkarm -- depopulating tens of thousands of people, destroying refugee camps, infrastructure. So, this is the plan. And the question is, how on earth can Israel advance its plan up against the rest of the world?"

Zomlot emphasized that an internationally supported ceasefire was already in place and had offered a pathway out of the conflict, if only Israel had agreed to follow through.

"This was the plan from the beginning. First of all, we have a plan supported by the Arab world after the summit, supported by the vast majority of the international community, including the UK," he said.

Zomlot outlined the key components of the Palestinian-backed proposal with unhindered access to humanitarian aid under the supervision of the Palestinian government, and the international organizations. And it would see the massive rebuilding and reconstruction of Gaza and the reunification of Gaza with the West Bank under the Palestinian government, he added.

Zomlot said: "You may have heard the French president and many others… that's our plan. However, Israel, Netanyahu, has another plan, and it's clear the plan has nothing to do with hostages. Actually, Israel is targeting their own hostages."

Calling for firm international action rather than rhetorical appeals, Zomlot urged governments to move beyond statements and implement concrete measures: "The need of the international community, including the UK, is to enforce international law rather than call for it. So, if you want to enforce this, stop calling and asking Israel to abide by international law -- enforce it."

This requires sanctions on their legal practices, including the settlements and the settlers as well as an arms embargo, Zomlot explained. "This requires accountability against all war criminals and respecting the independence of the International Criminal Court. And, this requires the recognition of the State of Palestine. If you want Netanyahu to listen—take action. We have to create a momentum in a different direction. Otherwise, what happens in Gaza will not stay in Gaza," he added.

Over 52,500 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza in a brutal Israeli onslaught since October 2023, most of them women and children.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.