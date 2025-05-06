Erdoğan honors journalists at 10th Anatolian Media Awards, highlights Gaza losses

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan speaks at the 10th Anatolian Media Awards ceremony held at the Presidential Complex.

Key points from Erdoğan's speech:

Journalists have lost their lives in many parts of the world, especially in Gaza, simply for doing their job. A total of 212 journalists have died in Gaza. Palestinian journalists continue to be brutally murdered.

I commemorate these brothers and sisters with mercy. Free, responsible, and national media is not only crucial for properly informing our people but also one of the most important supporters of the national will.

We do not view these traditional gatherings merely as an award ceremony to honor those with special skills. We see them as a symbol of solidarity with media members who are dedicated to the struggle for justice and truth.

Our press workers are not only in Ankara and Istanbul but also across all parts of our country, working in various media outlets. I am aware of the difficult conditions under which these brothers and sisters, whom I regard as soldiers of justice, perform their duties.

No one should forget that the proud Anatolian media belongs to this land and is an indispensable part of it. Your presence has become even more vital and valuable today. I want to reiterate that I highly value your existence and the duties you fulfill.