US conducts airstrikes in Yemen, Houthis say

The US launched airstrikes on Yemen's capital Sana'a and the northern city of Saada, the Houthis said on Monday, after the group hit the Ben Gurion Airport in Israel.

Six airstrikes targeted various parts of Sana'a, the Houthi-run Al-Masirah TV channel reported.

It said US warplanes hit the al-Malikeh region of the Beni Hashish district of Sana'a and the Saavan region of the Shuub district, and carried out three airstrikes east of the city of Saada in the north of the country.

The report did not provide any information on casualties or damage.

A ballistic missile launched by the Yemeni group hit the airport on Sunday, causing air traffic to stop.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a post on X that attacks by the Houthis "emanate from Iran" and that "Israel will respond to the Houthi attack against our main airport AND, at a time and place of our choosing."

The US is targeting the Houthis in Yemen because of the group's attacks on Israeli-linked shipping in the Red Sea, and on Israel, which has killed more than 52,000 Palestinians in Gaza since October 2023.





