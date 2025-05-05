News World Putin: West trying to provoke Russia to use nuclear weapon

Putin: West trying to provoke Russia to use nuclear weapon

Russian President Vladimir Putin, in comments aired as part of a state television documentary about his 25 years in power, accused the West of trying to provoke Russia into using nuclear weapons in the conflict in Ukraine.

DPA WORLD Published May 05,2025 Subscribe

Russian President Vladimir Putin accused the West of trying to provoke Russia into using nuclear weapons in Ukraine, in comments on a Russian state television documentary film about his 25 years in power.



"They wanted to provoke us, they wanted to make us make mistakes," he said in the film "Russia. Kremlin. Putin. 25 years." However, there was no need to use nuclear weapons, he said. "And I hope that this will not be necessary in the future either."



Russia has sufficient forces and means to achieve everything that was necessary for Moscow in the war that began in 2022, he said, of the year the Kremlin launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.



Putin and his leadership have repeatedly threatened to use nuclear weapons against Ukraine and its allies in the course of the war.



The US government was under the impression that Moscow could be preparing to drop a nuclear bomb in the autumn of 2022, according to reports. Washington delivered a stern warning to Russia through diplomatic channels at the time.



The test attack with a new Russian medium-range missile on the Ukrainian city of Dnipro in November 2024 is also considered a nuclear threat.









