Israel demolishes over 150 Palestinian structures in occupied West Bank in April

The Israeli army demolished 152 Palestinian structures, including dozens of homes, in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem last month, Palestinian figures showed on Monday.

The demolished buildings included 96 inhabited houses, 10 uninhabited houses, and 34 agricultural facilities, the official Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission said in a report.

Moayad Shaaban, head of the commission, said Israeli authorities also issued 46 demolition orders to Palestinian structures, as part of Israel's ongoing policy of cracking down against Palestinian presence in the occupied territory.

He said Israeli authorities reviewed 27 plans for building inside Israeli settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, a move that would swallow 3,030 dunams (nearly 750 acres) of Palestinian lands.

The commission also reported 1,693 Israeli assaults in April, including 341 carried out by illegal settlers against Palestinians.

Nearly 960 Palestinians have been killed and more than 7,000 injured in attacks by the Israeli army and illegal settlers in the West Bank since the start of the Gaza war in October 2023, according to Palestinian figures.

In July 2024, the International Court of Justice declared Israel's decades-long occupation of Palestinian land illegal and demanded the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.