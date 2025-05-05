Germany 'very' concerned over Israeli plans for a permanent occupation of Gaza

Germany said on Monday it was very concerned about Israeli plans for a permanent occupation of Gaza.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Sebastian Fischer told journalists in Berlin that the media reports about Israel's "conquering of northern Gaza, are very worrisome."

"I just want to remind you that the G7 already made a clear statement in 2023, rejecting the occupation, settlement, and reduction of Gaza's territory, and also emphasizing that there can be no solution over the heads of the Palestinians," he added.

"Gaza belongs to the Palestinians, and in this sense, we would reject a permanent occupation," he added.

Fischer called "on all parties to continue their serious efforts now for a ceasefire, for the release of hostages and for the resumption of humanitarian aid."

"A sustainable peace can be achieved through negotiations and an end to the suffering of the civilian population and, indeed, the release of the hostages," he reiterated.

Earlier in the day, Israel's Security Cabinet unanimously approved a plan to expand its ongoing military onslaught on the Gaza Strip and occupy territories inside the enclave.

In a statement, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said the Cabinet approved "the operational plan" submitted by army chief Eyal Zamir to "defeat (the Palestinian group) Hamas" and for the return of Israeli captives held in Gaza.

According to the statement, the plan requires the army "to conquer Gaza and hold the territory under its control."

Israeli Channel 12 said the plan also includes the forcible relocation of Palestinians from northern Gaza to the south.

There was no immediate Palestinian comment on the Israeli plan.

Israeli estimates suggest 59 captives remain in Gaza, with 24 believed to be alive. In contrast, more than 9,500 Palestinians remain imprisoned in Israel under harsh conditions, including reports of torture, starvation, and medical neglect, according to Palestinian and Israeli rights organizations.

More than 52,500 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza in a brutal Israeli onslaught since October 2023, most of them women and children.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants in November for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.