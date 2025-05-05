German Defence Minister Pistorius keeps post as SPD reveals ministers

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius is to retain his post in the new Cabinet, his Social Democratic Party (SPD) said on Monday, as the party unveiled its picks for ministerial positions.



The SPD is set to enter the new German government on Tuesday as the junior partner in coalition with Friedrich Merz's conservative bloc, made up of the Christian Democrats (CDU) and the Bavaria-only Christian Social Union (CSU).



SPD co-leader Lars Klingbeil is to become vice chancellor and finance minister after striking up a strong partnership with Merz during negotiations to form a coalition following February's parliamentary elections.



In total, the SPD is to hold seven of the 16 ministerial positions in the new Cabinet, with four going to women: Bärbel Bas as labour minister, Verena Hubertz for construction, Reem Alabali-Radovan as development minister and Stefanie Hubig taking on the justice portfolio.



Carsten Schneider is to be the new environment minister, but there is no place in the Cabinet for Klingbeil's colleague as co-leader, Saskia Esken.



"The SPD is putting together a team that is ready to boldly shape our country," the party's leadership said in a joint statement. "Experienced personalities from federal and state politics meet new faces who stand for the generational change in the SPD."



