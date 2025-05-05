EU CONCERNED ABOUT ISRAELS PLANS TO TAKE OVER GAZA

News World EU 'concerned' about Israel's plans to take over Gaza

The European Union on Monday expressed concerns about plans by the Israeli security Cabinet to take over the Gaza Strip and for the army to control the territory for an unspecified amount of time.



"The European Union is concerned about the extension of these operations in Gaza, which will lead to further casualties and additional suffering for the Palestinian population," an EU spokesman told journalists in Brussels.



"The EU calls for Israel to hold back," he added, reiterating the bloc's position "that negotiation is the only method, the only way forward for the return of hostages and the ceasing of all hostilities."



The EU also urged Israel to lift its blockade on Gaza and to allow "immediate access to and the distribution of humanitarian aid, as well as the restoration of electricity to Gaza and the restoration of critical services."



"The Palestinian population has suffered enough in recent years, and it's time to put an end to the violence and suffering."









