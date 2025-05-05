Erdoğan, Trump hold productive phone call, discussing Ankara-Washington ties and global issues

 Contact Us
According to information gained from presidential sources, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and American counterpart Donald Trump held a phone call on Monday, during which Erdoğan stated that Ankara would continue to advance cooperation with Washington, especially in the defense industry

Agencies and A News
Published May 05,2025
Holding a telephone call on Monday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan invited American counterpart Donald Trump to pay an official visit to Türkiye.

According to the information released by the presidential sources, Erdoğan told Trump in the phone call that Ankara will continue to take steps to advance cooperation with Washington, especially in the area of defense industry.

The humanitarian crisis in Gaza reached a 'grave level', Turkish president told U.S. counterpart, voicing Ankara's readiness to provide support for the delivery of aid, forge lasting peace.

Following a 'very good and productive' telephone conversation between U.S., Turkish leaders, Donald Trump announced that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan 'will be coming to Washington, D.C.'.

Expressing support for Trump's approach to ending wars, Erdoğan said Türkiye appreciates efforts made in a negotiation process with Iran and towards the resolution of the Russia-Ukraine war.

Erdoğan further said Ankara is working to preserve Syria's territorial integrity and ensure its stability, stressing the importance of US efforts to ease sanctions on Syria to contribute to this process.

He underlined that a stable Syria would support both regional and global peace.