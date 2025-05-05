Erdoğan, Trump hold productive phone call, discussing Ankara-Washington ties and global issues

Holding a telephone call on Monday, Turkish Presidentinvited American counterpartto pay an official visit to Türkiye.According to the information released by the, Erdoğan told Trump in thethat Ankara will continue to take steps to advance cooperation with Washington, especially in the area of defense industry.The humanitarian crisis inreached a, Turkish president told U.S. counterpart, voicing Ankara's readiness to provide support for the delivery of aid, forge lasting peace.Following a 'very good and productive' telephone conversation between U.S., Turkish leaders,announced that Turkish President'will be coming to Washington, D.C.'.

Expressing support for Trump's approach to ending wars, Erdoğan said Türkiye appreciates efforts made in a negotiation process with Iran and towards the resolution of the Russia-Ukraine war.

Erdoğan further said Ankara is working to preserve Syria's territorial integrity and ensure its stability, stressing the importance of US efforts to ease sanctions on Syria to contribute to this process.

He underlined that a stable Syria would support both regional and global peace.