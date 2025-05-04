Zelenskyy claims Ukraine downed 2 Russian warplanes with naval drones

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Saturday that his forces destroyed two Russian warplanes within the last 24 hours using unmanned sea drones near Crimea, reiterating his readiness for a 30-day ceasefire if Russia halts attacks.

Zelenskyy said in a late-night video address that Ukrainian forces used maritime drones to strike targets in the annexed Crimean region. "Two Russian warplanes were shot down, and military depots were also destroyed," he said.

The Ukrainian president accused Russia of prolonging the conflict and continuing daily aerial assaults and heavy fighting along the front lines.

He emphasized that Ukraine is prepared to begin a ceasefire immediately, provided that Russia takes matching steps.

"We are ready to move toward a ceasefire even starting today, if Russia is ready to take reciprocal steps -- complete silence, a lasting ceasefire of at least 30 days," he said.

He urged international partners to impose tougher sanctions on Russia. "Without pressure on Moscow, Russia will continue to wage war," he said. "Sanctions on Russian energy and banks can definitely help establish peace."

Zelenskyy said Kyiv is preparing for high-level diplomatic talks and hopes allies can influence Moscow on a full ceasefire.

Russia did not immediately respond to the claim.







