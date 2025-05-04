Putin expresses hope that nuclear weapons won’t be necessary in Ukraine conflict

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday said he hopes that there will be no need for the use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine.

In an upcoming interview with Russian journalist Pavel Zarubin, an excerpt of which was shared on his Telegram, Putin said his country has not yet needed to use such arms since the start of the Russia-Ukraine war, which began on Feb. 24, 2022.

"There was no need to use the weapons you just mentioned. And I hope there will be no need," Putin expressed, further saying: "They wanted to provoke us, they wanted us to make mistakes."

"We have enough strength and resources to bring what was started in 2022 to its logical conclusion, with the result that Russia needs," Putin added.

He also argued that reconciliation between Russia and Ukraine is "inevitable," saying that it is only "a matter of time" despite the "tragedies" experienced amid the ongoing armed conflict, now in its fourth year.









