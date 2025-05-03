KREMLIN SAYS IT WANTS A DEFINITIVE UKRAINIAN RESPONSE TO PUTINS OFFER OF A THREE-DAY CEASEFIRE

Kremlin says it wants a definitive Ukrainian response to Putin's offer of a three-day ceasefire

The Kremlin said on Saturday it wanted what it called a "definitive" response from Ukraine to Russian President Vladimir Putin's offer of a three-day ceasefire to coincide with World War Two victory commemorations this month.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy already appears to have ruled out such a ceasefire, saying he is only ready to agree if the ceasefire will last at least 30 days, an idea Putin has said needs a lot of work before it can become a reality.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that Putin's three-day offer was a test to assess Kyiv's readiness to search for a peaceful settlement to end the war.

Putin on Monday declared the three-day ceasefire to mark the 80th anniversary of the victory of the Soviet Union and its allies in World War Two.

The Kremlin said the 72-hour ceasefire would run on May 8, May 9 - when Putin will host international leaders including Chinese President Xi Jinping for celebrations to commemorate victory over Nazi Germany - and May 10.

Peskov also commented on media reports that Ukrainian soldiers will take part in World War Two commemorations in Britain, calling the move "sacrilege".









