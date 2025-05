There would need to be a real breakthrough on the war in Ukraine very soon or U.S. President Donald Trump is going to have to decide how much more time to dedicate to the matter, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio told Fox News on Thursday.

"I think we know where Ukraine is, and we know where Russia is right now... They're closer, but they're still far apart," he added during an interview on Fox News' Hannity program.