TEKNOFEST KKTC launches in Northern Cyprus with global tech competitions

TEKNOFEST, the world's largest aviation, space, and technology festival, has opened its doors in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) at the old Ercan Airport. Running until May 4, the festival brings together tech enthusiasts, with TRT providing institutional support and live coverage.

Backed by key institutions from Turkey's national tech ecosystem—including ministries, public-private entities, academia, and media—the festival is being held abroad for the second time since its inception in 2018.

Spread over a 100,000 square meter area, TEKNOFEST KKTC features six tech competitions across 13 sub-categories. Over 47,000 competitors from 22 countries applied, with ₺3 million in project funding and ₺2.5 million in prizes available.

Highlights include the Drone Championship (held April 26–27 at Near East University) and five other competitions between May 1–4, covering areas from robotics and tourism tech to social innovation and environmental sustainability.

The Robolig Blue Homeland Competition will focus on robotics and coding, while the Tourism Technologies Competition aims to enhance TRNC's tourism potential with smart tech.

A total of 268 finalist teams made up of 1,083 competitors will vie for top honors, with winners awarded on the festival's main stage.

AIR SHOWS AND TECH DISPLAYS

As with previous years, TEKNOFEST includes demonstration stands and exhibits. A total of 116 booths—representing 81 partner institutions, 11 sponsors, 4 companies, and 20 food vendors—will host tech-themed activities.

Locally developed aircraft will perform airshows, including Bayraktar AKINCI, TB2, HÜRKUŞ, ANKA, AKSUNGUR, ATAK helicopters, Turkish Stars, and SOLOTÜRK.

Interactive experiences include workshops for kids aged 6–14, aircraft exhibitions, planetarium shows, war history displays, simulation zones, XR tech demos, and stage performances.

FREE ENTRY AND IMMERSIVE HISTORICAL EXPERIENCES

The Cyprus Peace Operation Experience Zone lets visitors relive the 1974 Cyprus Peace Operation from a soldier's perspective, using LED walls and advanced audio-visual tech. Visitors can also take AI-generated souvenir photos.

Admission is free, but visitors must register on the TEKNOFEST website. Entry is open daily from 9:00 AM to 7:00 PM, with no registration required for children under 7.