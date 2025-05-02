Reform UK wins seat in Parliament by six votes, in blow to Starmer

Nigel Farage's anti-immigration party Reform UK won a seat in Parliament by just six votes in a special election held in the north-west of England.



The narrow victory for new MP Sarah Pochin saw Reform UK taking a constituency which UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer's Labour Party won with a majority of almost 14,700 less than 12 months ago.



The result means Starmer has now failed his first by-election test as prime minister.



The result came as the populist Reform party made gains against both Labour and the Conservatives across England in local contests held on Thursday, the same day as the by-election for the parliamentary seat, with Farage claiming a "big moment" was taking place in politics.



The by-election in the Runcorn and Helsby constituency was triggered when former Labour MP Mike Amesbury quit after admitting punching a constituent.



Amesbury won 53% of the vote at the general election in July – and the defeat, along with Reform gains in other Labour heartlands, will cause unease in Starmer's Downing Street office.



Farage, who was a prominent Brexit campaigner, said: "For the movement, for the party, it's a very, very big moment indeed, absolutely, no question, and it's happening right across England."



He said it was a sign that Starmer had "alienated so much of his traditional base, it's just extraordinary."



