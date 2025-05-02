Canadian premier, UN chief discuss UN reform, climate finance, global crises

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres spoke by phone on Thursday to discuss an array of global issues, including UN reform, climate finance, and the humanitarian crises in Haiti and Ukraine.

"The Secretary-General congratulated the Prime Minister on his election," said a statement from the Prime Minister's office, adding that Carney "emphasized Canada's relationship and shared history with the UN and Canada's continued support of human rights, democracy, and the rule of law."

The conversation also focused on strengthening ties between Ottawa and the UN, as both leaders "agreed to strengthen this relationship and to stay in close contact."

Carney's conversation with the UN chief marks one of his first international engagements since taking office.

While no further details were provided on the talk

Carney's Liberal Party secured victory in the federal elections, winning another four-year mandate.