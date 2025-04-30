Saudi Arabia urges India, Pakistan to de-escalate amid heightened tensions

Saudi Arabia called on India and Pakistan on Wednesday to de-escalate and pursue diplomatic means to resolve their disputes amid rising tensions between the two neighbors.

A Foreign Ministry statement expressed the kingdom's concern over the heightened tensions and cross-border fire between New Delhi and Islamabad.

It called on both countries to reduce tensions, avoid escalation, resolve disputes through diplomatic means, uphold the principles of good-neighborliness, and work to maintain stability and peace for the welfare of their people and the peoples of the region.

The already frosty relations between India and Pakistan were further strained after a deadly attack on April 22 in Indian-administered Kashmir.

New Delhi said the "terror attack" had "cross-border" links, blaming Pakistan.

Islamabad, however, has distanced itself from the attack, expressing "concern" and offering to cooperate with an independent inquiry into the attack.

In an escalation of their tension, India suspended a decades-long water-sharing agreement, the Indus Waters Treaty, a move condemned by Islamabad. The two countries have also shut border crossings and further downgraded diplomatic ties.