Iran says next round of nuclear talks with US set for Saturday in Rome

Iran's top diplomat, Abbas Araghchi, said a fourth round of nuclear talks with the United States, mediated by Oman, would be held in on Saturday in Rome.

"The next round of negotiations will take place in Rome," the foreign minister said after a cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

Araghchi said Iranian officials would also meet on Friday with representatives from Britain, France and Germany -- all parties to the 2015 nuclear deal.