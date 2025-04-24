Kremlin says Trump’s remarks regarding Crimea align fully with Russia’s longstanding position

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday that US President Donald Trump's recent remarks regarding Crimea align fully with Russia's longstanding position.

Speaking at a press briefing in Moscow, Peskov responded to Trump's assertion that Ukraine had lost control of the Crimean Peninsula: "This is entirely consistent with our understanding and with what we have been saying for a long time."

Peskov affirmed Russia's commitment to the ongoing Ukrainian settlement process and expressed appreciation for Washington's mediation efforts.

"President Putin remains in favor of achieving peace provided that Russia's national interests are fully safeguarded. That is a fundamental condition. This work is ongoing," he said.

Asked about US Vice President JD Vance's comments suggesting a potential American withdrawal from peace negotiations, the Kremlin spokesman said it would be premature to speculate.

"The United States is still participating in the dialogue, so it would be wrong to discuss hypotheticals," he noted.

Regarding proposals to deploy an international peacekeeping force in Ukraine, a so-called "coalition of the willing," Peskov reiterated Moscow's opposition.

"Such initiatives pose a critical threat to both European and global security," he warned.

Turning to the recent discussions in London, he clarified that no formal negotiations took place there. "Only expert-level consultations were held."

"We are observing difficulties in narrowing the gap between the positions of the parties, which is why plans to convene a higher-level political meeting in London have been revised," he said.

Peskov also said the Kremlin will inform the public if Putin is scheduled to meet with US presidential envoy Steven Witkoff.









