FBI raids Michigan activists' homes

The FBI and local police reportedly raided the homes of some activists connected to pro-Palestinian protests at the University of Michigan.

In a written statement from the Graduate Employees Organization (GEO), it was reported that the FBI, Michigan State Police, and local law enforcement raided the homes of activists who supported pro-Palestinian actions at the University of Michigan, detaining and interrogating them.

The statement mentioned that law enforcement raided a home in the Ann Arbor area, detaining two activists and seizing their electronic devices after questioning.

It was also noted that four individuals were detained in the Ypsilanti area but were released after questioning.

The statement condemned "the actions taken today and all past and present pressures against political activism."

GEO officials also stated that law enforcement avoided showing a search warrant during the raid and did not explain the reason for the search.