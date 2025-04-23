UN calls for 'independence' for aid work in Gaza as Israel eyes military, US-led distribution

The UN on Wednesday emphasized aid operations must adhere to humanitarian principles and independence amid reports that aid in the Gaza Strip would be distributed by the Israeli military or American companies.

Asked by Anadolu whether reported remarks from Israel's security cabinet meeting would affect UN aid efforts and how the distribution would be viewed given the roles of the Israeli military and the US in Gaza, spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said at a news conference that the UN was not present at the meeting and could not verify the claims.

"I can't speak to the veracity of what was reported. What I can tell you is, whether it's in Gaza or anywhere else in the world, the UN's humanitarian operations will only work based on our principles of humanity, of impartiality and of independence," he said.

Dujarric raised the alarm about the deepening humanitarian crisis in Gaza, where living conditions continue to deteriorate and malnutrition is rising rapidly.

"Throughout Gaza, food supplies are running dangerously low, and malnutrition is rapidly worsening," he said, citing a screening by a partner organization that found more than 80 cases of acute malnutrition among 1,300 children in North Gaza -- a doubling from previous weeks.

He added that access to key storage facilities like UNICEF warehouses in Rafah remains "heavily constrained" due to Israel's continued aid blockade and logistical barriers.

He urged UN member states to ensure supplies "can be distributed wherever people need them, with full respect for humanitarian principles of humanity, neutrality, impartiality and independence."

"We also urge member states with influence to do whatever they can to push for the release of the hostages," he said.

Israel has closed Gaza's crossings since March 2, blocking essential supplies from entering the enclave despite multiple reports of famine in the war-devastated territory.

The Israeli army resumed its assault on Gaza on March 18, shattering a Jan. 19 ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement.

Israel has killed more than 51,300 Palestinians in the enclave since October 2023, most of them women and children.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.