Ukraine remains committed to working with the United States to put an end to Russia's three-year war, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said after talks on Wednesday with European and U.S. representatives in London.

"Ukraine wants the war to end more than anyone else in the world. We are committed to working together to achieve this goal," Sybiha said on X, shortly after U.S. President Donald Trump again lambasted Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky.