Russia claims to have taken another settlement in Ukraine

Russia on Wednesday said its forces captured another village in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region.

According to a statement from the Defense Ministry, the Southern Group of forces have taken control of the settlement of Tarasivka.

The ministry also claimed it hit a military airfield, drone production workshops and a Vampire multiple rocket launcher system's parking lot.

"All designated targets were hit. The objective of the strike was achieved," the ministry said.

Ukraine did not immediately respond to the claims, and independent verification remains difficult due to the ongoing conflict.







