Russia claims to have taken another settlement in Ukraine

Russia claimed its forces captured the village of Tarasivka in Ukraine's Donetsk region on Wednesday. The Russian Defense Ministry also reported hitting a military airfield, drone production facilities, and a parking lot for a Vampire multiple rocket launcher system.

Published April 23,2025
Russia on Wednesday said its forces captured another village in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region.

According to a statement from the Defense Ministry, the Southern Group of forces have taken control of the settlement of Tarasivka.

The ministry also claimed it hit a military airfield, drone production workshops and a Vampire multiple rocket launcher system's parking lot.

"All designated targets were hit. The objective of the strike was achieved," the ministry said.

Ukraine did not immediately respond to the claims, and independent verification remains difficult due to the ongoing conflict.