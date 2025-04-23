EU stresses Ukraine must set peace terms amid talks in London

The EU reaffirmed on Wednesday that only Ukraine can determine the terms of a future peace settlement with Russia, amid ongoing peace talks in London with the efforts of France and the UK.

Asked about talks, European Commission spokesperson Guillaume Mercier said during the midday briefing in Brussels that the discussions continue and the bloc is "in close contact" with it.

"We welcome all efforts that respect the UN charter to bring peace to Ukraine, and our diplomatic efforts continue at all levels," Mercier added.

He stressed that the EU's stance on peace talks remains unchanged and said that any process must be shaped by Ukraine and carried out with its full participation.

"Our position when it comes to the peace talks has been really clear. So it is for Ukraine to set the conditions for a just and lasting peace, and nothing will happen about Ukraine without Ukraine and without the EU," he said.

Mercier also reiterated the EU's firm support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, including Crimea.

"We stand with Ukraine in the support of its sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity. And when it comes to Crimea, our position is really clear. Crimea is Ukraine," he said.

The peace talks on Ukraine take place in London on Wednesday with a downgraded format, as the participation of top diplomats from key nations is canceled, with no show from US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Instead, senior officials from the UK, US, France, Germany, and Ukraine are now leading the discussions after a planned meeting involving foreign ministers was postponed.

The reported shift comes amid growing pressure from the US administration on both Kyiv and Moscow to reach a ceasefire agreement.