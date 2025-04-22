2 killed in fresh Israeli drone strikes in southern Lebanon amid ceasefire violations

Two Lebanese people were killed by Israeli drone strikes in southern Lebanon on Tuesday, in the latest violation of a ceasefire agreement, the Health Ministry said.

One strike targeted a vehicle in the town of Hanieh in Tyre district, killing one person whose identity has not yet been confirmed.

In a separate incident, the Lebanese Civil Defense reported that a fire broke out in a car following another Israeli strike in Bawarta, located in Mount Lebanon. A body was recovered from the wreckage.

The Lebanese group al-Jamaa al-Islamiya (Islamic Group) later identified the second victim as military commander Hussein Atoui, who was reportedly en route from his home in Bawarta to his workplace in Beirut. The group condemned the strike as a "cowardly crime."

The Israeli military confirmed responsibility for the assassination, alleging that Atoui was involved in planning attacks on Israeli targets.

A fragile ceasefire has been in place in Lebanon since November, ending months of cross-border warfare between Israel and the Lebanese group Hezbollah, which escalated into a full-scale conflict in September.

Lebanese authorities have reported more than 2,764 Israeli violations of the truce, including the deaths of at least 194 victims and injuries to 485 others.

Under the ceasefire deal, Israel was supposed to fully withdraw from southern Lebanon by Jan. 26, but the deadline was extended to Feb. 18 after Israel refused to comply. It still maintains a military presence at five border outposts.