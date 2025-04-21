UN chief conveys condolences over Pope Francis' death

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday conveyed condolences over the death of Pope Francis, the spiritual head of the Catholic Church.

"I join the world in mourning the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis, a messenger of hope, humility and humanity," said Guterres in a statement.

He described Pope Francis as a "transcendent voice for peace, human dignity and social justice," highlighting his compassion toward people affected by conflict and poverty.

Calling him "a man of faith for all faiths," Guterres said the pope worked across backgrounds to promote unity and understanding.

He recalled the pope's 2015 visit to the UN headquarters in New York, where he stressed the value of a "united human family."

"Our divided and discordant world will be a much better place if we follow his example of unity and mutual understanding," Guterres said, extending condolences to Catholics and others inspired by the pope's life.

The pope had been hospitalized in Rome in February with bronchitis that progressed to bilateral pneumonia. He was discharged after 38 days and returned to his Vatican residence. The Vatican announced his death earlier Monday.