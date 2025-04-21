Putin signs law ratifying Russia-Iran strategic partnership deal

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday signed a law ratifying a strategic partnership deal signed between Moscow and Tehran earlier this year.

The document was published on the Russian government portal.

The signing of the law follows the ratification of the deal by the Federation Council, Russia's upper house of parliament, during a plenary meeting on April 16.

The State Duma, the country's lower house of parliament, also ratified the deal on April 8.

On Jan. 17, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian signed a 20-year comprehensive strategic partnership agreement in Moscow.

Putin said during a press conference following the document's signing that the deal provides a guideline for deepening long-term bilateral cooperation between Moscow and Tehran in various sectors, including trade and investment.

"And this truly breakthrough document is aimed at creating the necessary conditions for the stable and sustainable development of Russia and Iran, and our entire common Eurasian region," he added.