Putin: Russia to analyze proposals on halting strikes on civilian infrastructure

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday said his country will analyze proposals for a moratorium between Moscow and Kyiv on strikes against civilian infrastructure in each other's countries.

"As for the proposal not to hit civilian infrastructure facilities, this needs to be sorted out," Putin told journalists in Moscow.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy proposed on Sunday a halt to strikes on civilian infrastructure for a period of at least 30 days, with the possibility of an extension.

"If Russia does not agree to such a step, it will be proof that it intends to continue doing only those things which destroy human lives and prolong the war," Zelenskyy said on X.

"The Armed Forces of Ukraine violated the Easter truce around 4,900 times, although overall activity did decrease," Putin said, adding that Russia had warned from the start that hostilities could resume.

He claimed Ukraine attempted to "seize the initiative" regarding the truce, and accused Western backers of advising Kyiv not to accept the Easter ceasefire proposal.

Putin's 30-hour Easter ceasefire, which began Saturday at 6 p.m. Moscow time (1500GMT), expired Monday midnight without an extension.

Both Russia and Ukraine accused each other of violating the Easter truce.

Commenting on broader peace efforts, Putin reiterated that Russia has always spoken positively of peace initiatives and hopes Ukraine will do the same.

He also criticized the Ukrainian military's alleged use of civilian infrastructure for military purposes.