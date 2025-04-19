7 more Palestinians killed in Israeli nighttime strikes on home, tents for displaced in Gaza

The Israeli army killed at least seven more Palestinians in nighttime strikes Friday on a home and tents for the displacement across the Gaza Strip, according to media reports.

Al-Aqsa radio said four people, including two children and a girl, were killed in a strike on a tent for the displaced in the Al-Mawasi area in western Khan Younis in southern Gaza.

It said one person was killed and 20 others, including 15 children, were injured in a separate strike on a home in the Khan Younis refugee camp.

And two people were killed and others injured in another strike that hit a tent in western Gaza City, it added.

Artillery shelling has been reported in eastern Gaza City's Shejaiya neighborhood, according to Al-Aqsa radio.

The attacks were the latest in a renewed Israeli assault on Gaza since March 18, shattering a Jan. 19 ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement.

More than 51,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza in a brutal Israeli onslaught since October 2023, most of them women and children.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.