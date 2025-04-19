2nd round of indirect US-Iran nuclear talks begins in Rome

The second round of indirect negotiations between the US and Iran on Tehran's nuclear program began Saturday in Italy's capital Rome, according to the Iranian media.

Iran's official news agency IRNA reported that Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived in Rome earlier in the day to lead the Iranian delegation in talks aimed at addressing "the Islamic Republic's civilian nuclear program and termination of American sanctions against the country."

The negotiations are being hosted by the Omani Embassy in Rome, following a first round of talks held last week in Muscat, Oman.

US President Donald Trump recently threatened Iran with bombing and more tariffs if it failed to reach an agreement with the US over its nuclear program, which triggered sharp reactions from Tehran.

The US and Israel accuse Iran of developing a nuclear weapon. Tehran denies it.

Iran refused to engage in direct talks with the US but agreed to hold indirect talks with Oman's mediation following a recent exchange of letters between the two sides.









