Russian envoy says Germany would enter war if it delivers Taurus missiles to Ukraine

Russia's permanent representative to the UN said Thursday that Germany would be directly involved in the war in Ukraine if it delivers Taurus long-range missiles to Kyiv.

"Yes, it would," Vassily Nebenzia told Anadolu when asked whether such a move would mean Germany becoming a direct party to the conflict.

He accused Germany and several other Western nations of already being involved in the war through support for Ukraine.

"These countries are waging a war against Russia using their proxy forces. Delivering Taurus missiles would be another step toward escalation," he said.

Taurus missiles, with a range of more than 500 kilometers (310 miles), are known for their precision in striking fortified targets such as bridges and deeply buried command bunkers.

On the US threat to use military force against Iran if negotiations on its nuclear program fail, Nebenzia said that Washington publicly favors a political solution—a stance Moscow shares.

'CEASEFIRE NOT REALISTIC AT THIS POINT'



Recalling a partial ceasefire covering energy infrastructure that was agreed to by Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump following a phone call on March 18, Nebenzia said that Moscow supported the initiative and ordered its forces to comply.

He also said his country had adhered to the proposal from the beginning, while Ukraine, despite publicly supporting it, continued its attacks daily.

He noted that Ukraine had launched over 120 attacks, including on Russian energy facilities.

"Ukraine did not apply the partial ceasefire regarding energy infrastructure. Therefore, talking about a ceasefire is unrealistic at this point," he said.

'WE WANT EUROPEAN COUNTRIES TO STOP ARMING UKRAINE'



Nebenzia argued that Ukraine's violations showed that Kyiv did not seek peace. He called for "Western supporters" and European countries to pressure Ukraine to stop attacks on energy infrastructure.

He also stressed that European countries must stop arming Ukraine, pointing out that no steps in this direction had been taken.

Nebenzia said that many European countries are involved in the war.

"European countries are not talking about peace. They don't care. They continue pushing Ukraine toward the abyss."