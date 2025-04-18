Kremlin says progress has been made on Ukraine peace but contacts complicated with the US

The Kremlin said on Friday that some progress had already been made in talks about a possible peace settlement to end the war in Ukraine but that contacts were rather complicated with the United States.

"Contacts are quite complicated, because, naturally, the topic is not an easy one," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Russia is committed to resolving this conflict, ensuring its own interests, and is open to dialogue. We continue to do this."

U.S. President Donald Trump will walk away from trying to broker a Russia-Ukraine peace deal within days unless there are clear signs that a deal can be done, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Friday.

Asked if the United States could withdraw from the search for a peace settlement in Ukraine, Peskov said that was a question for Washington.

"We believe that some progress can already be noted," Peskov said, citing a temporary moratorium on strikes against energy infrastructure, though he said Ukraine had not adhered to it.

"Therefore, certain developments have already been achieved, but, of course, there are still many complex discussions ahead."

Peskov, when asked if the energy moratorium was over, said that it had already been a month but that no orders from the president had been received to change Russia's position.























