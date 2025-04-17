 Contact Us
Georgia to host trilateral meeting in Tbilisi with Azerbaijani, Armenian diplomats

Georgia will host a trilateral meeting in Tbilisi on Thursday with deputy foreign ministers from Armenia and Azerbaijan to discuss regional cooperation, amid renewed calls for peace in the South Caucasus.

Published April 17,2025
Georgia on Thursday will host a trilateral meeting in the country's capital Tbilisi with representatives of Azerbaijan and Armenia.

A statement by Armenian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Ani Badalyan on Facebook said the meeting will be held at the level of deputy foreign ministers.

She added that the talks will be dedicated to prospects for regional cooperation. No further information was provided on the talks.

The meeting comes a day after talks between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and his visiting Georgian counterpart Mikheil Kavelashvili in Baku, during which they affirmed the need for peace and security in the South Caucasus.