Zelenskyy, Finnish president discuss US ceasefire proposal, 'Russian provocations'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Wednesday he held a "good and honest" conversation with Finnish President Alexander Stubb, during which they discussed joint preparations and "possible Russian provocations."

Zelenskyy wrote on X that he briefed Stubb on the battlefield situation and stressed the urgent need for air defense systems. "We will achieve a just and sustainable peace when Ukraine receives strong support packages, and Russia faces strong sanctions," he said.

He highlighted discussions with the US, particularly an American proposal for an unconditional ceasefire that he said Russia has refused for 36 consecutive days.

"Only principled actions can turn such disregard for diplomacy into a path toward peace," he said, thanking Stubb for his support, advice and commitment to peace efforts.

Finland has been a vocal supporter of Ukraine, especially since joining NATO amid heightened regional tensions following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022.













